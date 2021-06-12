From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Imo State Police Command said it has uncovered a plot by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to take advantage of the planned civil protest slated for Saturday to disrupt the peace of the State.

Speaking to newsmen, the State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro warned residents of the state to be cautious of their movement and avoid acts capable of breaching the peace of the state.

He said: “Thanks to police intelligence, we have uncovered plans by members of the IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) to hijack civil protests on June 12. “We advise Imo people to steer clear because some of those conveners have ulterior motives. “We will not tolerate any attempt by hoodlums to destabilise the state and anyone who insists on disrupting the fragile peace in the state will meet their waterloo. Yaro urged residents of the state to support efforts by the police and other security agencies to restore peace and create enabling environment for commercial and business activities.

He called on residents of the state to remain cautious and not allow enemies of peace to destroy the relative peace in the state in the guise of Democracy Day protests. He described the alleged planned protests as a ploy to heat up the polity and worsen the security challenges in the state.