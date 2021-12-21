From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A widow from Ekwe in Isu Local Government Area of Imo State attempted to drown herself in a river on Tuesday after she had learned that the traditional ruler of her community had died.

A source from the community told our correspondent that Mrs Angelina Nwokorie, who had her land recovered by Eze Fortunatus Nwoke of Okorodudu autonomous community after it was grabbed by some people in the area, attempted to jump into a river before she was rescued by a passerby.

‘She could not contain her tears; she felt like killing herself when she heard that the monarch was dead. She ran to the river to drown herself before she was rescued,’ the source said.

The late traditional ruler, who would be buried on December 23, has garnered goodwill from members of the community for his philanthropic gestures and wisdom in judgment.

The President General of Okoroduru Ekwe Progressive Union (USA) branch, Chief Josephat Ofor, described Nwoke’s death as a big loss not to only the community but the state at large.

While consoling the family, he recalled the invaluable contributions of the late eze that gave rise to the development of the community and its environs, stressing that his death has created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

‘Eze Nwoke was indeed what a traditional ruler should be. He denied himself comfort to ensure that others felt happier. His death is not only regrettable but painful to everyone who came in contact with him. On behalf of my members and Okoroduru Ekwe Progressive Union-USA Branch, we regret his sudden exit and urge everyone to take solace in the Lord,’ Ofor prayed.