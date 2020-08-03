George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command on Monday paraded one Joseph Anthony, a pastor of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) for the sexual abuse of an eleven-year-old girl, the daughter of a fellow pastor.

Anthony, who works as a pastor at the Living Faith Church in Njaba council of Imo State, is alleged to have defiled Favour Chikanma, the daughter of a fellow pastor, Chukwuma Okoronkwo, who had accommodated him.

Briefing reporters on the matter the Commissioner of Police, Mr Issac Akinmoyede, disclosed that on July 13, Pastor Joseph ‘took advantage of the fact that he was at home alone with the victim and had canal knowledge of her. The investigation is at an advanced stage,’ the Commissioner said, adding that the accused ‘will be charged to court.’