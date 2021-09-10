From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police command has arrested a 55-year-old woman, Mrs Chinyere Ohanyere, popularly known as ‘madam Chichi’, from Oguta Local Government Area of the state, for allegedly faking delivery of twins.

Ohanyere, who resides at Graceland Estate, Owerri, according to a source, had pretended to have given birth to the twins, a boy and a girl, on September 3. But the police, acting on a tipoff, had stormed the residence of the suspect and arrested her for further investigation.

She was later taken to a hospital for a medical examination, which turned out negative and, immediately, she was arrested, the source said.

“She is Mrs. Chinyere Ohanyere, a.k.a madam Chichi, 55 years old. She was arrested at Greenland Estate, Owerri, with the two babies. She alleged she delivered the babies on Friday, September 3, while medical investigations have proven that she didn’t deliver.

“She bought them and pretended to have delivered the babies, a boy and a girl,” the source said.

Also arrested is her accomplice, Adaeze Ohanyere, who is also being detained alongside the principal suspect.

They are helping the police in their investigation process, in a bid to arrest the woman who allegedly sold the babies to her.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.