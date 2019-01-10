Gilbert Ekezie

The women’s wing of Nguru Umuaro Development Union, Lagos branch, held an investiture for its patrons and patronesses and the launch of its constitution at Okota, Lagos, recently.

The group also honoured those it said had contributed to the growth of the community. Among those honoured were the general president of Nguru Obiwuruotu Women, Dr. (Mrs.) R.O. Onyewuenyi, Mrs. Charity Onyegbule, Mrs. Cordelia Okere, Lolo Grace Echebiri, Mrs. Theresa Amusie, Mr. Richard Okere, Chief Victor Amadi, Patrick Nkwocha, Chief Herbert Anyanwu, Lolo Roseline Anyanwu, Comrade Henry Ekeh, Mr. Calista George, Mr. IK Egegbara, Mr. Ekene Amadi, Mr. Thaddeus Okere, Mr. Onyekachi Ekeson, Mr. Innocent Alexander Nkwocha, Mrs. Angela Obi, Mr. Joseph Okere and Mrs. Anthonia Opara.

The event also witnessed dances and other side attractions by the Nguru Umuaro women.

President of the union, Mrs. Adeline Nwakuna, described the occasion as one designed to create opportunities for the community to forge ahead. She noted that the union was essentially an achievement-oriented society, saying the members decided to come together with a programme of action for the long-term benefit of Nguru.

Nwakuna said the union was established first in 1960 by Lolo Grace Echebiri but its growth was interrupted by the civil war. The group came back together in 1988 and formed the union at Olodi Apapa, Lagos State. The late Chief E.C. Onyegbula was president and the late Chief F.N. Echebiri was vice president.

“There are five villages that make up Nguru Umuaro, Amaibo, Eziala, Egbelu, Umuenwere and Umaga. The union is a non-political and non-religious association aimed at fostering peace, unity and progress among all women of Nguru Umuaro, Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, Imo State, and Nigeria,” she said.

Nwakuna noted that, since the inception of the union, members have been talking with their male counterparts on how to ensure that peace, unity and progress reign in the community.

She called for support for the women in the area of finance so that they could actualise their dreams for

the community.

“We have seen that there are a lot of things to do in our community, and we decided to find a way to support our husbands because they cannot do it alone. That is why we gather here today not only to raise some funds, but to preach peace and progress t the people of our community because there will be no progress without relative peace and love among our people.”

She promised to do everything possible to bring Nguru Umuaro people closer, so that they could join hands to lift the community.

“We do not need to work individually, but collectively to achieve our desired objectives,” she said.

General president of Nguru Umuaro Development Union (NUDU), Men’s Wing, Lagos branch, Sir Emma Okere, commended the women for the giant step they took in organising the programme.

He said, for the first time, the Nguru Women organised a programme that attracted such a large crowd, pointing out that it was a welcome development.

“I stand to say that we are very happy with what our women are doing here today because it will go a long way in uniting them the more,” he enthused.

Okere expressed hope that the programme would be held annually, noting that it would surely enable more women to contribute their quota to the union’s activities.

Also general president, Nguru Obiwuruotu Women Association (Home and Abroad), Chief (Dr.) R.O. Onyewuenyi, encouraged the Lagos branch to continue in efforts to make the community proud.

She said the programme was the best of its kind organised by women in the community and called on the women not to relent.

An awardee, Lolo Roseline Anyanwu said the group was peopled by women of like minds who work assiduously for the peace and progress of their town. She said the award bestowed on her was an opportunity to do more for members of Nguru Umuaro community home and abroad.

Lolo Grace Echebiri and Mrs. Cordelia Okere, who were also honoured, said the awards would encourage them to do more. They pledged that Nguru Umuaro women would always stand firm to support their husbands to uplift the community.