From George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

The youths of Ohekelem community in Ngor Okpala council area of Imo state apprehended two men with a two year old suspected to have been kidnapped.

This was even as the youths also recovered one locally made rifle from the suspects .

Daily Sun gathered that the suspected child kidnappers who were said to have been returning from Mbaise on motorcycle at about 7PM on Sunday met their waterloo when some of the youths who were suspicious of their movement promptly accosted them.

According to an eyewitness ,” It was around 7pm, we saw two young men on a motorcycle on high speed coming from Mbaise, unfortunately for them their motorcycle missed balance at a particular bad spot, and a little child of about two year boy fell down from a black travelling bag one of them was carrying. This attracted attention of passerbys who raised alarm and they were apprehended.

Continuing , “They were taken to the traditional ruler where their bag was searched and a local riffle was discovered in their bag. As of a result the Traditional ruler to alerted the police that night. Unfortunately the police couldn’t come immediately but later two police officers from Okpala police Post came with a motorcycle and the Traditional ruler handed them over the local riffle and the bag, and the police promised to come back in the morning to carry the baby”.

It learnt that police officers of the Okpala Police post who later arrived the community on Monday took the two year old baby with them . Although ,it was learnt some people said to be the parents of the two year old boy have gone to the police for the child.

However, a source in the community told our Correspondent that the suspects had allegedly kidnapped the toddle at Lorji in Aboh Mbaise.

Meanwhile ,as at press time the whereabouts of the suspected child abductors who were earlier taken away by the youths could not be ascertained .