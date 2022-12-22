From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the 78.7 per cent capital expenditure proposed for capital projects in the budget presented to the Imo State House of Assembly by governor Hope Uzodinma on Tuesday, Imo youths have expressed optimism that his achievements in 2023 will definitely surpass that of 2022.

The youths under the aegis of the Global Association of Concerned Imo Youths (GACIY) also expressed confidence that the budget tagged “budget of wealth creation” will meet its target.

President of the youth group Collins Ughala, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said: “Imo youths are happy that a whopping 78.8% of the 2023 Budget of Wealth Expansion is reserved for capital expenditure in the economic and social services sector. That is N373.5b out of the total estimates of N474.5b.

“If there were any doubts whether Imo will surpass the unprecedented growth experienced in 2022, Governor Hope Uzodinma has erased them with this budget.

“Besides the array of projects, civil servants and pensioners in Imo would have more reasons to thank God for the gift of Hope.

“2022 has been a year of infrastructure revolution in Imo State, but 2023 will usher in many more projects across the 27 local government areas and 305 wards of Imo State.

“Talk about the Owerri-Okigwe Road, the Owerri-Orlu Road, the ongoing Egbu-Mbaise-Umuahia Road, the Orlu/Mgbe/Akokwa/Ugah Road, World Bank Road, Port Harcourt Road, Yar’Adua Drive, Muhammadu Buhari Road, ongoing MCC/Uratta Road, the Naze/Nekede/Ihiagwa Road, the Orogwe/Ohii Road, the Dick-Tiger Road, Relief Market Road and many others,” Ughala stated.

He added “With the increase of Internally Generated Revenue of N79.8b, from N63.15b in the preceding year, amounting to 20.9% increase; Recurrent Expenditure of N100.9b as against N96.7b provided for in 2022 approved budget, that is, 4.1% increase, government is sure to surpass its obligations to civil servants, public servants and pensioners.

“Also, with N35.56b earmarked for social services in the proposed 2023 budget, the ordinary Imo person will see more wealth. Looking back to March 9, 2019, when Imo people overwhelmingly gave Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma their popular mandate, we can beat our chest and say that we did not make a mistake electing him our governor,” Ughala said.