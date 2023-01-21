From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo youths under the aegis of the Global Association of Concerned Imo Youths(GACIY) has disagreed with the recent call by the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the State calling for the redeployment of heads of security agencies in the State,alleging rather that it is a plot by the party to disrupt the forthcoming election in the State.

The youths in a statement by its president, Collins Ughala while lauding the efforts of the State governor, Hope Uzodimma in tackling insecurity in the State, it noted that the opposition party is only envious of the achievements so far of the present administration.

According to the statement “The PDP is not happy with the successes recorded so far in the fight against politically orchestrated insecurity in Imo. They want a state of emergency as well as the redeployment of all heads of security agencies in the state.

“The same security agencies that made sure that violent non-state actors did not over-run our state; the same heads of security agencies that ensure that the PDP, their leaders and everyone in Imo sleep with two eyes closed.

“With these untoward requests, the PDP has shown their sinister motives. It is suspect and ridiculous that within 48 hours, the PDP has asked for a state of emergency and redeployment of heads of security agencies in the state.

“A few weeks to the general elections, Imo people want the security in the state to further improve, and it is natural to allow the winning security team to continue.

“Asking for the redeployment of heads of security agencies that have achieved so much a few weeks to the election is a sinister move by the PDP and their accomplices to burn down the state and make sure elections don’t hold, so as to have reasons for their state of emergency”.