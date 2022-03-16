By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Travellers were on Tuesday left stranded after youths of Ohaji/Egbema embarked on a protest along the Owerri-Port Harcourt road, over the state of Avu – Obosima Umunwaku and Ada-palm- Etekwuru road in Ohaji – Egbema Local Government Areas of Imo State.

The protesting youths blocked the highway for several hours in protest against the deplorable condition of roads in the area, leaving many commuters and motorists trapped for hours.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The youths were armed with placards of various inscriptions which read, ”SOS Avu – Obosima Umunwaku road, Ada-palm- Etekwuru road in Ohaji -Egbema Gov Hope Uzodinma, Attention: Avu – Obosima Umunwaku road, Ada-palm- Etekwuru road in Ohaji -Egbema has become dead zone and others.

The spokesperson for the protesters, Emmanuel Ugorji said, “The suffering is so much that our people are very much aggrieved right now. The thought of another rainy season this year without any form of work on the Avu- Adapalm road is causing anger and you will agree with us that “restiveness and agitation are always as a result of the neglected plight of a people.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We have written letters in the past informing the state government what Avu, Obosima, Umunwaku, Ohoba autonomous communities have been going through due to the deplorable condition of the Avu-Adapalm road.

“We have lost lives and we are losing work hours on a daily basis along Avu – Obosima Umunwaku and Ada-palm- Etekwuru roads. The cost of car repair is much, transport fare is also on the rise and it has also increased the cost of goods as market women now add the cost of transporting goods to the cost of selling.

“We want the state government to fix these state roads and we have given him a list of roads we want him to fix,” he said.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Goodluck Nana Opiah, was on the ground to appeal to the youths on behalf of the state government.