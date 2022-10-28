From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Operation stop and search instituted by the Commissioner of Police in Imo State,Mohammed Barde to ensure a safe yuletide paid off on Thursday when the officers on duty at Orlu engaged gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) in a gun duel and killed one at the spot.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the police in the State,Michael Abattam,the suspects who came in a Sienna vehicle on sighting the officers at checkpoint,opened fire,but the superior power of the men on duty overwhelmed the hoodlums who later escaped with bullet wounds into nearby bush.

“In line with this directive, intelligence led stop and search points were created at strategic areas within the three senatorial zones in the State to checkmate the activities of hoodlums.

” When on 27/10/2022 at 0900hrs, luck ran against a six-man terror gang, suspected to be members of the Proscribed Indegeneous People of Biafra’s (IPOB) and it’s armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN), who came in a sienna vehicle with registration number ABUJA-GWA 932 CQ, and attacked the Police Operatives while conducting stop and search duty along UBA Round About Orlu, Imo State.” Abattam said.

Meanwhile,the vehicle used in the operation according to Abattam was snatched from its owner from Isu Local Government Area but has been recovered alongside some ammunitions used by the hoodlums.

Items recovered he said include Sienna vehicle, one AK47 rifle with 15 rounds of live ammunition, 2 English made Pump Action guns with 10 rounds of live catridges and assorted charms.