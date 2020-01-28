George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party for the Orlu/Orsu/Oru East, Hon. Jerry Alagbaso, has emerged as the winner of the supplementary polls conducted on Saturday.

The returning officer for the election Dr Emmanuel Anokuba who announced the result at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission declared that Hon. Jerry Alagbaso who polled 22,475 to defeat his closet rival, Mr Edwin Iheanacho Oku of the All Progressives Congress who polled 20,814,

Recall that the armed thugs and supporters allegedly belonging to one of the parties had invaded the collation centre in Orlu after the supplementary polls which had stalled the collation of results and announcement of the winner.

This necessitated the collation of the result at the state headquarters of the INEC.