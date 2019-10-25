Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has solicited the support of heads of tertiary institutions and other stakeholders for the success of its 20 years self assessment project.

Its Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, last month, inaugurated a technical advisory committee to assess the impact of the Fund in tertiary institutions in last 20 years of existence.

The committee was made up of 62 members drawn from institutions, agencies and leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), with Prof. Nazifi Darma and Prof. Placid Njoku, as co-chairmen.

TETFund Executive Secretary who spoke at a meeting of the technical committee members in Abuja, insisted that the success the impact assessment project is dependent on the support and collaboration that would come from head of institutions.

He appealed to the committee members to adhere strictly to the terms of reference of the assignment which is to carry out impact assessment of Education Trust Fund (ETF) interventions from 1999 to 2010, and that of TETFund from 2011 to 2018.

The committee are also to determine the levels of Implementation of ETF/TETFund mandates and effectiveness, achievements, challenges and weaknesses recorded and observed in the course of implementation of existing projects, programmes and intervention lines of the Fund.

They are also expected to propose future direction of the Fund, collate and analyse selected speeches of past and present TETFund executive secretaries, annual/periodic publications, reports and communications arising from annual events such as TETFund/FIRS Interactive Forum, strategic plan document, annual interventions and internal working budgets.

Co-chairmen of the committee, in their remarks confirmed that the Technical Advisory Committee on Impact Assessment (TACIA) has developed appropriate survey instruments that would be administered at beneficiary institutions and the field works would commence next week across the institutions.

They appealed to heads of institutions to support their various teams that would visit the institutions, and also render necessary assistance that would enable them carry out the work successfully.