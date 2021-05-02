From Gyang Bere, Jos

National President, Federal Government Collage Jos, Alumni Association, Michael Magaji, said impacting values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence on students will build a united Nigeria.

Magaji disclosed this at the Weekend mentoring when Chief Executive Officer of Afrinvest LTD, Lagos and member of set 1982, Ike Chioke, mentored young students on building a value based culture for nation building, held at the School Auditorium, Jos, Plateau State.

“We are mentoring the young students and to tell them that there is hope in Nigeria, to build a nation based on right values, merits and excellent and we as old students are in position to do that, knowing the value of education.

“We brought a guest from Lagos to mentor and inspire the younger students to higher heights. Building a country and a nation is work in progress but we all have a stake in it. We have a situation where students are given employment by old students.

“Many of us were here, 30 to 40 years ago and tax payers money was used to educate us, today we have grown in size and status and we feel we should give back to our country and to our school.”

He lamented a Police post has been situated in the school to provide adequate security for students, a situation that was not obtainable 40 years ago when they were students in the school.

“The danger with students is the same thing face by citizens. In a school here we have to put a Police post, when I was here 40 years ago, there was no Police post, the school was fence and it was safe.

“The responsibility of government is to provide security for all government and private schools and I call on government to do more. I know there are initiatives on ground but are not effective enough, we are still face with kidnapping, schools are invaded, that is not acceptable.

“We need to facilitate the process of having good security architecture that can take care of students and all citizens.”

The Guest Speaker and Chief Executive Officer of Afrinvest LTD, Lagos Ike Chioke encouraged the students to be more committed to their studies, and conceive tall dreams of rebuilding Nigerian.

He announced that the Alumni would construct an ICT centre and equipped it with computers while the staff would be trained to impact the skills on the students.

In security, Chioke said “I advise that as the country has grown and become more diverse, the leadership has not kept in touch with the complexity of the country, and that complexity requires that people who are closer to the ground should be in charge of their welfare.

“Some people look at it as restructuring or true federalism but the impact of it is that, there was a time that Nigeria was three region, then it went to 12 states, 19 states, 21 and now 36 states. I am not advocating for creation of more states but something should be do so that people who are closer to ground to be in charge of their welfare, security, education and health, that will give them capacity to protect themselves.”

He noted that the school curriculum in those days provided them with opportunity to travel for excursion to different parts of the country which insecurity is gradually putting a halt to the exercise.

The Principal, Mrs Victoria Vou Pam said admission into the school would always reflect the ideals of the founding father of unity schools in the country that encourages unity and peaceful coexistence.