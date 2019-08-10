The lingering crisis rocking Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Calabar Depot, in Cross River seems to have been over as the national leaderahip has set up a 12- man caretaker committee.

The caretaker committee, headed by Prince Robert Asue Obi, with Ubong Isong as Vice Chairman and Mr Victor Nnana as Secretary, has three years to run the affairs of the association.

IPMAN in the state has been engulfed in leadership tussle for quite some time now, leading to factionalisation within their ranks.

The internal wrangling has also led to the disruption of activities within the depot until the national body waded in to restore sanity to the downstream sector in the state.

In a letter made available to newsmen in Calabar, National Executive Committee, NEC, said it became imperative to intervene and solve the problem once and for all since all the litigations have been settled by competent courts.

The NEC said it decided to constitute the 12-man committee after due consultations with all relevant stakeholders.

The letter signed by Alh. Sanusi Fari National President, and Mr. Chidi Nnubia, National Secretary, read in part:” The National Executive Committee, NEC, appointed a 12-man caretaker committee to run the affairs of the association for three years and then conduct elections.

“Appointment of these officers is a follow-up to Supreme Court judgment delivered on December 14, 2108, in an Appeal No. SC/15/2018 between Chief Obasi Lawson against Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo and 10 others and subsequent interpretation of the said-judgment by Federal High Court, Calabar delivered on February 12, 2019, by Justice S.A Amobede in Suit No. FHC/CA/CS/3/2019 between IPMAN, Eastern Zone against Registered Trustees of IPMAN, which all ruled in favour of IPMAN.

“Again, it is in line with Article VIII (A) of the 1997 IPMAN Constitution which empowers NEC to appoint a Caretake Committee following the expiration of the tenure of office of the Mr. Lawrence Agim-led Executive, which was elected in 2016.”

The NEC enjoined the new state executive to accommodate all interest groups and render selfless service to the esteemed customers.

Others members of the exco include Mrs. Ettah, Asst Secretary, Mr. Godwin Obiagwu (Treasurer), Mr. Sunday Igbaji (Fin Sec), Mr. Justine Ugbe (Publicity Secretary/P.R.O), Mr. Nfonobong Edet Udofia (auditor) and Prince Obiora Eze (Legal Adviser).

Mrs. Imoh Victor Aka, Mr. Chika Christian and Mr. Lawrence Agim (immediate past chairman) as ex-officials