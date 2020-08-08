Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Members of the Edo State House of Assembly have been asked to immidiately impeach Governor Godwin Obaseki with immidiate effect to enable it serve as a deterrent to other governors who wantonly breach the country’s constitution with impunity.

A two term House of Representatives member, Hon Sunday Karimi, who made the disclosure while speaking with reporters in Lokoja, said a governor who took laws into his hands and chooses to prevent duly elected legislators from being sworn in to perform their constitutional responsibilities for eighteen months, needs to be taught a lesson for his reckless abuse of power.

Hon Karimi explained that any attempt to muzzle the legislature is tantamount to killing the country’s hard earned democracy, said the abuse and autocratic disposition of Governor Obaseki must not be allowed to go unpunished.

The impeachment, accoding to Hon Karimi, who was a member of the sixth and seventh National Assembly, and represented Yagba Federal Constituency, said it would be an oversight and rewarding impunity, if an autocrat brazenly renders the Nigerian constitution useless, saying that Governor Obaseki should not be allowed to go scott free.

Hon Karimi says Governor Obaseki is not fit to be in office and must be impeached to serve as deterrent to others and to protect the country’s democracy.

Hon Karimi was supportive of the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who asked the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to provide security for the 18 members of the Edo State House of Assembly to hold plenary within the House of the Assembly complex.