From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on Gov Babagana Zulum over rumour of impeachment.

Rumour of planned impeachment of Gov Zulum was rife in the state and trending on the social media. Some news reports claimed the legislators were hatching plans for impeachment of the governor over alleged high-handedness and other sundary issues.

But the legislature on Friday after an emergency meeting on the impeachment rumour passed a vote of confidence on the governor

“The House has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership style of Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum,” Speaker Hon Abdulkarim Lawan disclosed during an emergency sitting on Friday despite national strike by legislative workers.

The speaker said the House would not have responded to what it describes as malicious report on the alleged impeachment plans but said it reacted so as “avoid innocent members of the general public being misled to believing that totally false story.”

A statement by the Govenor’s media aides, Isa Gusau also confirmed the legislature sat and passed a vote of confidence on the governor on Friday.

“The House totally dismissed that news publication, we commend the mainstream media and reputable online media organisations for ignoring that mischief and we strongly call on relevant security agencies to bring to book the perpetrators of that malicious news reports,” Gusau quotes the speaker as saying