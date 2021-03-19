From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Normalcy on Friday returned to Ado-Ekiti Local Government secretariat in Ekiti State after four days the council secretariat was placed under lock and key following the internal variance between the Chairman of the council, Hon. Omotunde Fajuyi and Councillors.

The restoration of peace among the contending parties was made possible by some stakeholders.

There was a stampede in the local government, on Tuesday, as political thugs invaded the council when some aggrieved councilors were suspected to be perfecting impeachment plot against the council boss.

Due to physical, emotional and psychological trauma suffered by the staff, the State Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), had ordered his members to stay at home until normalcy returns.

At a joint meeting held at the Secretariat on Friday, which signaled the end of the crisis, the council boss, dismissed the rumour that the councilors wanted to impeach her over alleged embezzlement of funds.

Fajuyi said, though the seeming crisis had been laid to rest, but she was still prepared to appear before the legislature to clear herself of any allegation.

“It was true that I was invited by the councillors through a letter and I had wanted to meet with them when the incident happended.

“They raised the issue of appropriation, which didn’t emanate from my office. I am not a sole administrator and couldn’t be the only one that would do the whole hog of appropriation process in the council.

“I believe in openness and I am ready to appear before the councillors, and I will still appear. While should I run away. Except you have accomplices, no chief executive can steal all alone.Though, I am the last approval authority, but I still have checks and balances, so those allegations were spurious.

“There was a stampede caused by some hoodlums from outside, but I give glory to God that nobody died. Whatever happens, we are all represented here and none was lost. I am happy that we have come together. Let me thank NULGE for what it has done”, Fajuyi stated.

The Leader of the Legislative arm, Hon. Idowu Odunayo, said all the aggrieved parties had met and agreed to sheath

their swords.

“We met with the Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, NULGE and our party and they have told us to rather partner and develop the council, rather than allowing internal crisis to rip the staff apart.

“It was through that we invited the Chairperson to explain some things to us about the finances of the Council, it was not a witch-hunt, just to make clarification.

“Though we have resolved the crisis, but the Chairman would still have to appear and explain to us and we are sure that we will clear her, if her explanation is satisfactory.”

Also bemoaning the recurrent attacks on the council, the State President of NULGE, Com. Oluseyi Olatunde, said NULGE would coalesce efforts with the council leadership to confront these incessant misdemeanour by suspected party thugs.

“We were not happy that my members were made to get injured and passed through trauma because of activities of those who have no stake in this council.

“That was why I joined the council leadetship to pacify the aggrieved staff who got injured, those who lost valuable assets like sets and monies and those who suffered trauma in one way or the other, so that we can resolve this issue once and for all.

“I want to assure you that sanity has returned. I am saying this categorically that we will hold the Chairperson responsible anytime such occurrence repeat itself in this Council”, the NULGE boss said.

Olatunde assured that the council will soon get perimeter fencing, so that standby security surveillance can be stationed at the main gate to ward off unwarranted attacks.

“There will be standby security surveillance here from this moment, so no cause for alarm, go and be doing your works”, Olatunde said.