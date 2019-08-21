The Kogi State House of Assembly has requested the Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah, to constitute a seven-man Panel of Inquiry to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against the deputy governor, Elder Simon Achuba.

The Assembly made the request during a resolution at plenary, yesterday, in Lokoja.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Majority Leader, Abdullahi Bello-Balogun, representing All Progressives Congres, Ajaokuta

The motion called for an investigation into the allegations, which was a second step towards impeachment of the public officer.

Presenting the motion, Bello-Balogun said the motion was sequel to issuance of a Notice of Allegations to the deputy governor penultimate Thursday.

He explained that the deputy governor evaded service of the notice on him and also directed that none of his aides should receive any correspondence from the Assembly on his behalf.

The majority leader said that the prayers calling for investigation in the motion were in line with Section 188(3) which stipulated that the House should resolve by motion, supported by not less than two-third of members, to request the Chief Judge to set up the seven-man panel to investigate the allegations.

He described the deputy governor’s open vilification of Governor Yahaya Bello and the state government as gross misconduct.

Balogun also alleged discrete and open support for candidates of the opposition parties during the Presidential, National and State Assembly elections in February and March elections.

Supporting the motion, the deputy speaker, Ahmed Mohammed(APC-Ankpa), described the situation as worrisome and the motion as appropriate.

Mohammed said that the seven-man committee should be made up of persons of impeccable character as outlined in the country’s constitution.

Speaker, Matthew Kolawole, while ruling on the motion, said questions to ascertain the number of members who supported the adoption of the motion was 19 and more than the required number of 17 members.

Kolawole, therefore directed the House to communicate to the chief judge to within seven days constitute a panel to investigate the deputy governor.