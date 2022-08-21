From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Zailani, has debunked a purported impeachment moves against Governor Nasir El-Rufai over corruption allegations circulating on social media platforms.

A statement by the Special Adviser (SA) on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani said, “Attention of the Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly has been drawn to report of purported impeachment moves against Gov. Nasir El-Rufai over corruption allegations circulating on social platforms.

“This is simply the handiwork of opposition and enemies of progress of the relationship between the legislative arm of government and the executive under the able leadership of Malam Nasir el-Rufai, apparently to create crises between the legislative and the executive and in order to deny the good people of Kaduna State the dividends of democracy they are benefitting courtesy of the good working relationship between the executive and the legislative.

“The report which also said the relationship between the governor and the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Zailani, has been frosty for quite some time now is also nothing but the figment of imagination of the writer and perhaps their sponsors.

“It is also untrue that the state lawmakers are currently investigating the expenditures of all the Ministries, Agencies and Parastatals of the state government.

“I therefore wish to state categorically that the entire report is maliciously concocted to misinform the general public and should be disregarded in its entirety.

“Meanwhile, the origin of the purported report will be thoroughly investigated with the view to bringing the perpetrators and their sponsors to book to serve as deterrent to others.

“Let it however be noted that the relationship between the legislature and Executive is cordial and it is expected not only to remain so but be improved upon”.