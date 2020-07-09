Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly, yesterday, suspended the Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji and two other members.

This is even as the Majority Leader, Jamiu Maito, announced his resignation as a principal officer of the House.

The resignation letter was read at plenary by the Clerk, Bode Adeyelu.

Two other lawmakers, including Favour Tomomewo and Adewale Adewinle, were also suspended by the House.

Their suspension was announced at plenary presided over by Speaker David Oleyelogun, which was brought to an abrupt end.

The lawmakers were suspended over allegation of violation of standard rule of the House.

The speaker said a committee has been set up to investigate the allegations levelled against the three suspended lawmakers.

The House had since Monday been embroiled in crisis over plots to impeach the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

Ajayi, who recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, was alleged of gross misconduct, hence an impeachment notice served on him by the House.

Meanwhile, Ajayi has urged the Chief Judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, not to allow politicians use her office to carry out illegal impeachment exercise.

The deputy governor, in a letter sent to the chief judge, urged her not to join in the illegal arrangements to oust him.

He urged the chief judge not to allow government force her to appoint a panel of seven persons to do the hatchet job.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) indicating interest to adopt indirect mode for the July 20 party primary ahead of the October 10 governorship poll.

Over 90 per cent of the aspirants said only direct primary could help the party produce a reliable candidate.

Speaking to newsmen after submitting his completed expression of interest and nomination forms, an aspirant, Olusola Oke, said: “There is no way indirect primary can take place in Ondo state today.”

Another aspirant, Nat Adetojutelegan, who equally opted for direct mode told Daily Sun that: “I made it clear that the best mode of primary is direct and that 11 out of the 12 aspirants have opted for direct primary.

However, a reliable source at the electoral Commission headquarters confirmed to Daily Sun that it is already in custody of the correspondent with the ruling party, noting that it will adopt indirect for party’s July 20, election.

However, APC in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State has called for the disqualification of two governorship aspirants from the area.

The two affected aspirants are Olayide Adelami and Dapo Adelegan.

While Adelegan is yet to pick his nomination form from the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, Adelami had paid N22.5 million to obtain nomination and expression of interest forms.

In a petition signed by the party chairman in Owo council, the party said the two aspirants are not registered members of the party in Owo