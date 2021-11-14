From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Plots to impeach the Leader of the Legislative Arm of Ukwuani Local Government Council of Delta State, Mr. Clarus Osaeliogor have been foiled.

It was gathered majority of the members of the Legislative Arm had concluded plans to impeach Osaeliogor on grounds of alleged incompetence.

The attempted impeachment failed last week during a rowdy plenary as the supporters of the Leader resisted the moves.

Not done however, those planning the impeachment have not relented, as they intend to execute their plot again this week, according to a council source.

But in a deft move to forestall the removal of the Leader, the chairman of the council, Mr. Solomon Ajede has ordered the removal of the mace.

Ajede told newsmen in Obiaruku that the mace has been kept in police custody, adding that the fresh impeachment plot was leaked to him by the Clerk of the House.

He said the removal of the mace was to avoid breakdown of law and order.

“Of course, you know in modern life, people go to banks or police stations to secure their properties. I don’t want anybody to start looking for mace, so we kept it in the police station,” he said

Ajede confirmed that there was an attempt to take over the leadership of the House, adding that the attempt could not pull through.

“We have activated machineries, trying to bring them together and of course, the problem they have in that House is not peculiar to Ukwuani; it is something that comes at interval in the life of man, even in the Church.

“For the time being, we are trying to see how they can come together as one and l think that is the position here, because Ukwuani people are one, so it is easy to settle their differences.

“My message to them is to concentrate on their legislative business to be able to have something to tell their people that this is what they have come to the council to do, because if they abandon their primary duties, it becomes very difficult for them to go back and score themselves,” Ajede added.

