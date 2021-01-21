From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has called on the Bayelsa State House of Assembly to launch a probe into an alleged plot by some lawmakers to commence impeachment plot against Governor Douye Diri.

The spokesman of the House of Assembly and Chairman House Committee Chairman on Information, Hon Tare Porri, had in a press conference on Tuesday categorically denied any impeachment plot against Diri.

However, MOSIEND through its National Secretary, Ambassador Winston Cotterel Amain, has warned the leadership of the state House of Assembly not to sweep the allegations under the carpet.

According to Amain, though Porri had denied the alleged plan to impeach Diri, the issue must be properly investigated.

Amain in a statement issued in Yenagoa on Thursday questioned the House denial of the impeachment plot and warned that any attempt to initiate any purported impeachment against Diri will be resisted by the people of the state.

The statement read in part:

‘Whether rumour or not, the story about the purported impeachment of Sen. Douye Diri by the Bayelsa State House of Assembly is not what we should sweep under the carpet or to be discuss by a few privilege but should be a source of concern to all meaningful Bayelsans and lovers of Bayelsa State.

‘Do they think that because they are members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly makes them more Bayelsan than us? Bayelsa State belongs to all of us; as such any attempt to impeach Governor Douye Diri for the Deputy Governor to take charge will be resisted by Bayelsans.

‘Mr Speaker with due respect sir, anybody or group of persons telling you to impeach the Governor is an enemy. If I may ask, what is the offence of the Governor?

‘Mr, please, inform your colleagues that we shall mobilize the good people of Bayelsa State to resist any attempt to impeach our Governor. Though we know Bayelsans didn’t vote for him but by divine providence he’s now our Governor and we expect the members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly to mobilize Bayelsans to support the governor to enable him succeed rather than anticipating impeachment. A word they say is enough for the wise. Be warned!’