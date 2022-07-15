From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), the lead counsel to the deputy governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, has described as unconstitutional, wrongful and illegal, the setting up of investigative panel by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Munta Abimbola, over the impeachment procedure against the deputy governor initiated by the state House of Assembly.

The CJ, had on Thursday constituted the panel based on the directive of the legislature, dated July 6, 2022. The House had served notice of removal on the deputy governor over allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office and official duty, as well as insubordination and other offences.

Olaniyan, who went to court to stop the lawmakers from removing him from office, had lost the case. Justice Ladiran Akintola dismissed the case on Thursday on the grounds that the lawmakers substantially complied with the provisions of Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution.

It was the same day that the judgment was delivered that Fashanu filed notice of appeal and application for stay of execution of the judgment, and the panel was set up.

Members of the panel are Chief Kayode Christopher (chairman), Arc. Adebisi Soyombo, Chief Lawal Adekunle Dauda, Princess Olanike Olusegun, Rev Fr. Patrick Ademola, Chief Mrs Wuraola Adepoju (JP), Alh. Tirimisiyu Akewusola Badmus.

The Chief Judge said the panel members have been found worthy to be “men of unquestionable integrity, not being members of any public service, legislative house or political parties have been constituted to investigate the allegations against the deputy governor as provided under section 188(5) of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Reacting to the constitution of the panel, Fashanu said: “The constitution of the members of the impeachment panel is unconstitutional, wrongful and illegal. It is no longer news that His Lordship went ahead to constitute the panel Inspite of the clear notice of pending appeal and application for Stay of Execution.

“With Respect to His Lordship, the Honorable Chief Judge as no 1 citizen in the Judiciary should have respected the judicial process.”