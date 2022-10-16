From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has vowed to disband the newly constituted local government chairmen and councillors in Osun State irrespective of an impeachment threat by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The State Caretaker Chairman, Dr Adekunle Akindele, in a statement made available to our correspondent on Sunday, described the election as ‘kangaroo’, saying that “threats of impeachment from a failed legal adviser can’t sustain or validate an illegally conducted election.

He said the councils will be legally disbanded as soon as the new administration takes over the state.

“It is trite in law that you cannot attain legality with an illegal foundation. The state electoral commission violated its laws alongside the Electoral Act 2022 in the conduct of the local government election. This reality is known across party lines and even many leaders within the ruling APC are opposed to the OSIEC’s action.

“Those supporting the illegal activities like the legal adviser places personal greed above state interest or how do you justify somebody holding the position of a State Legal Adviser, Local government party caretaker chairman and now elected council chairman for Irepodun council area? Because of his greed which has led to mass defection from APC to PDP, the so-called Legal Adviser cannot rightly advise his party against committing illegality

“Aside from existing judicial action, we want to reaffirm that the illegally elected councils will not stand. The incoming administration will deploy all constitutional means to get rid of usurpers who wilfully breach the law for personal greed and avarice. We will also institute necessary legal action against those who knowingly breached the laws and caused the state to lose to the tune of billions of naira,” the statement added.