President Muhammadu Buhari has been told to use the opportunity provided by the #EndSARS protest to implement the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference.

President of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Baba Panya, who gave the charge, said implementation of the over 600 resolutions in the report would substantially address most of the challenges the nation was facing.

In a statement in Jos, yesterday, Panya condemned the looting of public and private properties and called for investigations to uncover those who sponsored thugs that hijacked the peaceful EndSARS protest by the youths.

Panya reminded President Muhammadu Buhari of his promise during his inauguration that “he belongs to everybody and to nobody.”

He appealed to Buhari to ensure justice and fairness to all citizens not only in words, but in actions.

“While government is responding to the demands of Nigerian youths, it is our firm believe that lasting solutions can only be found in decisively resolving the challenges confronting the nation.

“Fortunately, the 2014 National Conference, which has over 600 resolutions, has substantially address these challenges. We urge the Buhari administration to seize this historic opportunity to provided by the EndSars demands to urgently pit in place the necessary mechanisms for implementation of the recommendations of the conference report.

“It is sad that this peaceful noble protest, was scuttled by satanic agents and cabals with very selfish interest in the politics and governance of this nation who sponsored thugs and spread propaganda and outright lies in order to give it a religious colouration which the protest never had.

“The attack on peaceful protesters by hired thugs and eventual hijack of the peaceful protests for whatever reason is condemnable and should be thoroughly investigated, including the Lekki killings of unarmed and peaceful youths by men believed to be soldiers of Nigerian Army,” he said.