From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Bishop on the Niger of the Anglican Communion in Anambra State, Rt Rev Dr Owen Nwokolo has warned against further delay in the implementation of the 2014 national conference report and also expressed dissatisfaction with the general disposition of the police in the nation.

This was among the issues contained in Bishop’s charge at the end of the thirty first synod of the diocese held at St John’s Church, Eziowelle in Idemili Local Government Area of the State.

The synod said that the nation had been in abysmal and chaotic State as a result of the refusal by the authorities to implement the report which, according to him, specifically emphasized restructuring, resource control and infrastructure, among other items.

On police reform, the synod also noted that it had been clear that Nigerians were not happy with the police, saying that it was not impressed with the general disposition of the police in the nation.

“The impression of the larger number of Nigerians of the police is that of brutality, insensitivity, lack of trust, bribery and corruption among other vices. The synod thinks that the police have to be delivered from these vices. It, therefore, calls for the immediate implementation of the 2020 Police Reform Act, which has already been signed into law by the President.

” The synod believes that a genuine implementation of the law will make the police better and restore the confidence of Nigerians on the police. Furthermore, the synod calls on the government to articulate a flawless method that promotes merit and competence devoid of ethnicity or religion in the appointment of the Inspector-General of Police, as this will further motivate those serving in the force, ” the synod said.

It condemned in strong terms what it described as senseless, unwarranted and provocative attacks on police and military installations in different parts of the country by “unknown gun men”. It said those acts, which had so far claimed many lives, were not just criminal but anachronistic. It called for a stop of the “madness” and advised the perpetrators of the acts to seek a more civilized means of expressing their grievances “as no amount of provocation is worth the shedding of innocent blood.”

The synod, however, said it did not support the government’s purported plans to seek the assistance of foreign military forces to fight insecurity in Nigeria. It noted that no nation gave military assistance free. It said that the conditions for such aid were almost always not palatable. As a way out, it rather urged government to be sincere, committed and focused in the fight against insecurity and not playing politics with the security of the lives and property of Nigerians.

The synod with the theme: “Be doers of the word and not hearers only”, took a swipe on Anambra State November 6 governorship election and pleaded with the candidates to play by the rules of politics of love, peace and transparency. It called on all the political parties in the State to ensure that their supporters were not engaged in thuggery and other activities capable of generating bad blood and civil unrest in the State.

Those in attendance at the synod were wife of the Bishop, Dr (Mrs) Elsie Nonyelum Nwokolo who is the President of the Women Ministry, the Clergy and members of the House of Laity; Archbishop of the Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev Dr Alexander Ibezim, among others.