Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ex-Niger Delta militants under the auspices of the 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience (21st CYNDAC) have demanded the immediate implementation of the agreement the Federal Government had with leaders of the region.

The group warned that failure of the Federal Government to respect the agreement it has with Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) would trigger renewed hostilities in the region.

According to them, the delay in the implementation has stalled the peaceful resolution of the many of problems facing the Niger Delta region.

A statement signed by ‘General’ Izon Ebi on behalf of the group urged the federal government to revisit the 16 point agenda tabled by the elders or risk a major crisis in the region that may cripple the fragile economy.

They also stated they are in total in support of the call of the Gbaramatu kingdom for the Federal Government to keep to the letters of their agreement.

The militants in the statement made available to our correspondent in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, lamented the failure of state and federal legislators, governors and those elected into positions of authority from the region in meeting the expectation of the people.

They condemned the alleged harassment of ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, in spite of his role in the Federal Government’s amnesty and return of peace to the Niger Delta region.

The statement reads in part:

‘It is rather unfortunate that the goose which lays the eggs for the entire nation to enjoy is left to wallow in abject poverty and neglect. The role of politicians in the state and federal level has been abysmal. It is like they are scared and totally not in tune with the needs, expectations, and agreement reached between the federal government and the communities, thus setting the communities on an edge that can snowball to another conflagration sooner than later.

‘Even more worrisome is the vilification of government Tompolo, who has contributed immensely towards the realisation of peace in the Niger Delta through his embrace of the amnesty program.

His positive contributions laid the crucible for the establishment of the maritime university. Various other youth empowerment programs and community development projects can be traced to this same selfless illustrious Niger Delta son.

It thus confounds all logical reasoning why the one that is in tune with the plight of his people is vilified, hounded and his properties seized on fabricated allegations that hold no merit. The 21st-century youths of the Niger Delta and agitators with conscience and the people of the Niger Delta are tired of this cycle of motion without progression while outsiders are the main beneficiaries of the wealth of our region.’