By Gabriel Dike

National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) has urged the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, to implement the decision of the Senate on non use of the National Identity Number (NIN) for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This comes as President, National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Sunday Asefon, has backed the Red Chambers’ decision and also called on JAMB to comply.

“We are in support of the resolution. The process and procedure to get NIN is difficult. NIN should not be a prerequisite to register and write UTME. NANS is completely in support of the Senate position,” Asefon said.

NAPTAN’s Deputy National President, Chief Adeolu Ogunbanjo who called on Prof. Oloyede to immediately commence the implementation of the Senate resolution, commended the Senate for taking the decision to alleviate the suffering thousands of candidates go through at various NIN registration centres to meet the condition.