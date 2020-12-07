From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has said the implementation of a natural gas expansion programme across the country will generate about 20 million jobs.

The programme, according to him, was targeted at re-enforcing and expanding domestic gas use and stimulation of its demand in the country. He said if Nigerians start using gas, about 60 percent of the cost of petroleum products would be slashed off the daily expenses.

Silva stated this during a consultative forum on Natural Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) with major players in the oil and gas industry, the academia and others, hosted by the Anambra State Government at the Banquet Hall of Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area.

The minister, represented by NGEP Chairman, Mohamed Ibrahim, said because of the unbearable prices of the deregulated petroleum products in the country, the programme was aimed at sensitising Nigerians on the numerous benefits of using natural gas which he said was more efficient.