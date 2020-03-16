Davidson Aminu

Nigeria has witnessed an increase in hate speech which is exploited to distort socio-political, cultural and economic relationships. Hate speech is a deliberate misinformation spread through print and electronic media to cause distrust and inflame our faults lines. The increasing incidence of hate speech especially through social media has no doubt undermined journalistic norms and has also become a potent force of misinformation. Hate speech spreads quickly due to its mode of propagation, thus constituting a threat to national security. It also promotes prejudice and hate which undermine social cohesion.

Governments of many countries have come to view hate speech as crime because it can be used as instruments of discrimination, intimidation and violence towards persons or group of people being addressed. Hate speeches are generally considered negative hence governments enactment of stiff laws to curtail their usage.

Hate Speech has taken an extensive dimension in Nigeria due to poor regulations. No wonder it has permeated every nook and cranny of the country. It has equally become an important aspect of electioneering campaign that numerous election related conflicts in Nigeria are most times credited to hate speech. Observably, hate speech has eaten deep into the bone marrows of Nigerians and it has continued unabated. The hatred between ethnic groups in the country has thus intensified as the use of hate speech continued unregulated.

While Nigerians are not united to tackle injustice, poverty, corruption and underdevelopment, they are easily convinced to stand on erroneous foundation that easily beset the unity and security of the country. Nigeria is known for violence and ethnic- religious mishaps, and hate speeches are some of the remote and immediate causes of the uprisings.Since hate speech has a relationship with insecurity, effort must therefore be made to curtail it. The problem of Hate speech must be properly addressed if national security must be enhanced. This is because, it divides the society, blinds the mind, reinforces sentiments and plunges society unto unending conflicts.Hate speech if not properly checked can give rise to anarchy and chaos. Anarchy leads to disruption and abandonment of social and economic activities. The consequences are underdevelopment, mass poverty, disease, hardship, loss of lives and property as well as abandonment. Hate speech can equally have a damaging consequences of giving signal to the international community that a country is not safe, secured and suitable for economic investment and other activities. Nigeria risk the loss of their freedoms if the ugly trend of hate speeches is allowed to snowball into a war situation. If the country is allowed to be plunged into crisis because of the antics of an irresponsible few, the country will not be spared of the deadly destructive effects.

The consequences of hate speech on national security can be enormous, ranging from national chaos, mishaps and mayhems. Hate speech does not only tear society apart, but also contravenes our cultural values and traditions. It is a monster that must be fought as it is capable of pulling down multitude and misguide millions within a short time. Most of the security problems confronting the country today,have their roots to hate speech. These security problems have been identified to include political and electioneering conflicts, socio-economic agitation, ethno-religious crisis, ethnic militias, boundary disputes, terrorism and other organized crimes. These problems either individually or collectively have constituted threats to the Peace, Security and development of the country. Invariably, they have implication for the continuity and survival of the nation’s nascent democracy. Hate speech is a threat to national security and hence no responsible government should fold its hands and allow it to dominate media space because of its capacity to exploit our national fault line to set the people against one another in order to trigger a national conflagration. There must be a point where a nation must responsibly take action against hate speech otherwise, it will simply see the fabrics of society torn apart.

Hate speech is dangerous to societal development. It leads to crises and conflict as well as destroys and leaves long lasting casualties and hence should be nipped in the bud. It has resulted to tension escalation of crises situation and reprisal attacks when there is non-existent attacks in the country. Hate speeches in Nigeria are mostly credited to political leaders and their ethnic regional or religion based supporters. Political leaders in Nigeria neglect their provocative tendencies of hate speech so long as it enables them to capture and retains political power. Hate speech has been elevated to the status of political campaign strategy and it accounts for the escalation of pre, during and post-election violence in Nigeria.

While the debate as to whether hate speech is a punishable offence rages on, positive measure has to be put in place to curb the menace because of its negative consequences and impact on the society. In cases where it does not outrightly lead to violence, discrimination and intimidation, it fans the flame of discord which eventually find expression. In view of this, all hands should be on deck to ensure that its prevalence is nipped in the bud. In a multi-cultural country like Nigeria with different religious and diverse ethnic settings, inflammatory statements are very sensitive that if not curtailed, could lead to ethnic and religious clashes. Hate Speeches made by citizens have heated polity and resulted in the loss of lives and property especially between 2011 and 2015 before and during elections.

The National Orientation Agency and other critical stakeholders responsible for communicating government policies, programmes and activities should continue to sustain proactive sensitization campaign to curb incidences of hate speech as it is a recipe for violence and anarchy. The effort of National Orientation Agency so far in fighting the menace is encouraging and commendable. This effort needs to be supported by all and sundry, particularly critical stake holders.

The internet service providers should be empowered and encouraged to bring down Blogs and websites that publish, promote and provide unfettered space for the expression of hate and offensive speeches.

Media organisations through their unions should sanction erring members as well as urged them to incorporate good ethics and professionalism as part of good journalistic Practice. Media should also make deliberate effort in promoting media literacy to enable the public know the implication of hate speech on our national security.

Dr. Aminu is the Director of Documentation, Translation and Publication (DTP) at the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Abuja