From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

There were fears of possible implosion in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State over consensus arrangements adopted by the party to select candidates for the 2023 general election.

Daily Sun learnt that the party could be torn apart if necessary steps were not taken to settle aggrieved aspirants following the selection of candidates for the 2023 polls into the Oyo State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate, through consensus.

Indication that all was not well emerged when aspirants, eyeing seats in the state and federal legislative chambers, rejected the consensus option adopted by the leadership of the party and demanded free, fair and credible primary.

The aggrieved aspirants have followed up their dissent with petitions to the PDP leadership in the state and Governor Seyi Makinde, stating their rejection of the consensus option.

They claimed the consensus policy was nothing but an indirect way of imposing candidates against the will of the people.

In a letter written by the Forum of PDP Aspirants in Oyo Central Senatorial District, and signed by Wale Ajani and Wale Adegoke, addressed to Governor Makinde, they rejected the adoption of the immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Makinde, Bisi Ilaka, as a consensus candidate for the senatorial district.

“We, the undersigned who are aspirants in the forthcoming senatorial election, appreciate your various developmental programmes for Oyo State and also proud of your leadership qualities. We state categorically that the purported endorsement of llaka by some party stakeholders on April 31, did not go down well with us based on the fact that the process was predetermined and under serious security threat.

“As a democrat sir, we believe you are aware the basic principle of consensus is for all participating aspirants to agree with signatures. This, we believe, the stakeholders did not do. We hereby humbly appeal to you to allow democratic process to take place by allowing free and fair primary. We count on your support sir,” they said in the letter.