From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Oil marketers under the aegis of Association of Tank Farm, Oil and Gas Marketers of Nigeria (ATOGMAN), yesterday, distanced itself from the ongoing adulterated fuel saga.

ATOGMAN’s National Chairman, Comrade Lawrence Kalu, told journalists that it was callous for anybody to indulge in such an act.

Kalu further called on the Federal Government, to expedient action in punishing those involved in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Count the Association of Tank Farm, Oil and Gas Marketers of Nigeria (ATOGMAN), out of the fuel adulteration. We will never indulge in such a criminal act,” he said.

He condemned the motion for the scrapping of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), stating that if it scales through, oil bunkering would become rampant in the Niger Delta.

In addition, ATOGMAN’s boss applauded the Dangote Group for investing in oil and gas, and building the largest indigenous refinery.

According to him, such a project, when completed, would reduce the dependence on the importation of finished petroleum products.

Moreso, he advised the Federal Government license investors, to enable them build modular refinery.