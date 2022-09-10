By Kate Halim

Many students dream about studying abroad, but getting money to pay for their education is challenging. To make things easier for them, these students apply for scholarships in universities abroad in order to finance their education.

Mr Daniel Chukwuemeka told Saturday Sun that some students who apply for scholarships abroad face some challenges because they don’t know where to look, which university to attend abroad and which scholarships they should apply for. He outlined ten things students should know if they want to be successful with their applications to get scholarships from schools abroad. He said following these steps can help them maximize their chances of earning some financial assistance with their education.

Know the admission process

Students should find out the admission process of the universities in the country they are interested in. Each country has certain peculiar processes of admitting students that most of its universities adhere to. They should gather their documents such as degree certificates, personal copies of their transcript, and international passports to avoid rushing things when they get the scholarship.

Type of scholarship

Students should know the type of scholarship they want to go for. Scholarships can be institutional, which is through the university. It can also be granted through external bodies such as organizations or governments.

Scholarships can also be merit-based or financial need-based. Merit-based scholarships are given based on academic achievement or on a combination of academics and a special talent, trait or passion. In addition, some scholarships are given specifically to those in a specific group of people or with an identified circumstance, such as financial need. Financial scholarships are awarded based on the need a student presents.

Target applicants for the scholarship

Heading off to university is a huge and important decision. Therefore, you have to spend some time figuring out what scholarships are available, and how they can help you afford your dream education. Beyond academic merit, some scholarships are designated for a given demographic. It could be targeted at people of a given gender or sexuality, historically underprivileged people, or people in a given academic field.

Other specific scholarship requirements and deadlines.

Is it part scholarship or full ride?

Before getting started on the application, make sure you figure out how much money the scholarship is worth. Is it a full-ride scholarship, meaning the overall amount of your tuition will be covered? Or, is it a part scholarship, which means it will provide a certain amount of financial assistance but you will need to finance yourself to some extent? Full-ride scholarships don’t cover everything, you will still need to pay for your travel, food, books, health insurance, phone calls and fun.

Apply for as many scholarships as you can

A lot of people are clamouring for the same scholarships as you are, and therefore it can be competitive at times. Therefore, you will need to apply for as many scholarships as you can in order to increase your chances of earning one. Think outside the box for organizations to apply to. For example, many community groups and civic organizations offer one-time scholarships each year.

Improve your GPA and make your application easier

Most students who wish to hunt for scholarships in foreign universities need to have a high-Grade Point Average (GPA) and an English certificate is required. You need to take care of your academic transcript, the final score must be between 8.0 and 9.0. These criteria will make it easier for you to apply for your scholarship and your pass rate will be higher. A GPA of 7.0 will be an excellent opportunity for students applying for postgraduate scholarships. GPA scores are only part of the scholarship requirements, not the only requirement. In order for your application to be reviewed, you need to prepare a lot of papers and certificates.

Read eligibility requirements carefully

You don’t want to waste your time and energy on an application that isn’t applicable to you. Therefore, take the time to read the fine print and make sure the scholarship is one you are eligible for. Some have very specific requirements regarding how or to whom the money can be awarded. Try RS,

Know how to apply

Each scholarship will have a different deadline or application requirements. Therefore, it’s important to take the time to read each application and make sure you are fully prepared. Build yourself a schedule of dates and requirements for each scholarship, so you can be sure to get everything you need on time.

How to get the money

How you receive the award will depend on each scholarship. Some scholarships will go right to your university, where they will be applied to any tuition, fees, or other amounts you owe. Then any remaining money will be given to you, or it might be sent directly to you in a check. The scholarship provider should provide this information when upon award of the scholarship. If you aren’t sure, ask.

Ask if it will affect your other aid

A scholarship can impact the amount of financial aid you are eligible to receive. Therefore, if you should be awarded a scholarship, make sure you connect with your university’s financial aid office as soon as possible. You have to be transparent with them about the amount of money you are receiving.

Know what the university is looking for

Before you jump in and apply for any scholarship, take your time to carefully review the qualifications for the scholarship, such as the essay prompt. Identify keywords, questions, or prompts, and make sure to utilize them during your application process. You don’t want to be rejected for something you deserve because you were not meticulous.

Know the scholarship requirements

Anyone who meets the application requirements can apply but different types of scholarships target different students. Always check if you can apply if the scholarship application deadlines are up-to-date and if the scholarship is open to national students, international students, or both. Some of the most common application requirements for scholarships include registration or application form, letter of motivation or personal essay, letter of recommendation, letter of acceptance from an academic institution, proof of low income, official financial statements as well as proof of extraordinary academic or athletic achievement

Know how you can apply

Once you have found a study abroad scholarship for which you can apply, start preparing your documents. Register for the scholarship, usually by completing an online application form. Check your inbox to make sure you have received the confirmation email. Write a personal statement or essay and remember to be original and impress through your unique experiences and ideas. Get official proof of your academic, athletic, or artistic achievements. Translate the documents if necessary.

You can get official proof of your low income or nationality which is for region-based scholarships. Proofread all documents for errors and send them to the scholarship provider. Submit the acceptance letter from the university or an official document from the university proving you’ve been accepted. You won’t receive the scholarship without confirming that you will actually begin your studies. Wait for the results. If selected, the university or college usually receives the money directly to cover your tuition or a part of it.

Be confident

If the application requires a letter or essay explaining why you deserve the scholarship, don’t be shy. List all your relevant achievements – not just academic results but also community work, career experience and awards.

Avoid scholarship scams

There is no such thing as a guaranteed scholarship. Beware of scholarship scams. You should never have to pay an application fee for a scholarship. Unfortunately, some scholarship companies will just take your money and disappear.

Give yourself enough time

You need to think about your finances for at least 18 months before you hope to start your course. But once you have been accepted onto the course, you may only have a short window of time where you can apply for a course-specific scholarship. So don’t miss your deadline; keep in touch with the University’s international office. Keep a record of all your documents. You need proof of funds to get your visa sorted and that includes the scholarship offer or agreement.

Have a backup plan

Don’t despair if all your applications are denied. There are other ways to finance your education. You can get help from your friends and family. Multi-national companies provide some students withfrida education sponsorships that are worth looking into as well.