The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that importing things into makes it difficult for the government to create jobs, adding that it amounts to exporting jobs.

Speaking during an Industrial Visit to Spectra Industries Limited in Lagos, the minister said that, for too long, Nigerians have been importing virtually almost everything needed in the country, stating that importing things that could easily be sourced in the country is not helpful to us as a people because it makes it difficult to create jobs for the teeming youths.

“We have also seen that it has advance effect on the value of our currency. What it means is that our naira has been depreciating because of the enormous and intense pressure on the naira to meet the foreign exchange demand of these numerous imports.”

Onu appealed to industrialists in the country to make use of incubation centers across the country to incubate their ideas. He said there are lots of technologies that have been developed in the agencies.

“We have 17 agencies that we supervise at the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology. And we have a national board for Technology Incubation to incubate your ideas. The other 16 agencies send their research findings to the National Board for Technology Incubation.

“We do that because we want to make sure that anybody that wants to be an entrepreneur has the opportunity. You will have a large pool of recent findings to select from.

“Come out and stop saying that you don’t have a job. All the problems and the funding, we will do our best to look into them,” he said.