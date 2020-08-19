Tension is mounting at the nation’s sea ports where importers, who are groaning under huge surcharge imposed by international shipping firms on imported cargoes .

The surcharge, according to them, is adding to the high cost of doing business at the Nigerian ports, coupled with the challenges of infrastructure deficiency and cumbersome shipping process. Already, Nigeria Shippers Council said it has rolled up its sleeve to do tango with the shippers

The importers pointed to one of the foreign shipping firms- Hapag-Lloyd, which in the last nine months has imposed a revised Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) on Tin Can Island and Apapa ports in Lagos. Hapag-Lloyd imposed the PSS on all container types from across the world to Tin Can Island and Apapa ports.

Documents shows that about $1025 surcharge is slammed on 20 feet (ft) and 40ft containers on cargoes coming from United States and US territories, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Charges from cargoes from the rest of the world are also pegged at $1025 or EUR 930 accordingly. The charges are different from the ocean tariff rates as well as bunker-related surcharges, security-related surcharges, terminal handling charges, among others that raise the cost of shipping in Nigeria.

Having commenced the charges from December 15, 2019, Hapag Lloyd, according to its notice, is imposing the surcharge till further notice.

Critical industries in Nigeria are already groaning under the new charges, lamenting that the high prices are choking its profits, which has already been crashed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Shippers Council, Hassan Bello, described the charges as economic sabotage, saying the Council is moving vehemently against the action of the shipping firm.

Bello said: “We are protesting against it vehemently. There was no notice to us and the shippers that the charge was imminent. From our intelligence, these charges are over $1,000. It is discriminatory. It is insensitive. Just when the Nigerian economy is recovering a little bit from the effect of COVID-19, it is insensitive for anybody to slam such charges of over $1,000 on Nigeria’s trade.”