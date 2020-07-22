Steve Agbota

Freight Forwarders under the ageis of Save Nigeria Freight Forwarders Importers and Exporters Coalitions (SNFFIEC) has decried the incessant server failure of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) that cost Importers over N50 billion losses on weekly basis across the nation’s ports.

Speaking with Daily Sun in Apapa, the President of SNFFIEC, Dr. Chukwu Osita Patrick, said that the issue of Customs’ server failure has been a major problem in the maritime sector over the years, which government has failed to address, saying that association will drag NCS and Web Fontaine, the ICT Customs designer to a Federal High Court for N100 billion compensation for importers for some their losses over reoccurring server failure.

Despite pleas by freight forwarders and stakeholders in the maritime industry to have another server provider who will assist the Web Fontaine, he lamented that the NCS decided to monopolize the server provider due to precautionary gains.

According to him, the NCS and shipping industry and other operators are working hands in hands to demurrage for importers to pay through the consistent server failure leading to demurrages for importers.

He added: “Server issue has been a problem over the years in this industry and nobody has addressed it. They addressed the matter in what you called a very low key way because if you want to address a matter and you failed to address it properly, that matter will never be addressed. The NCS is yet to rise up to this challenges that is being created by Webb Fontaine who has been contracted by the Nigeria Customs Service. We have made a proposal to Customs to allow us bring in somebody from US to address the server issue but to no avail.

“And every time they keep telling us server is down so what happened to the demurrages that we the users are paying? Nobody talks about that. Whenever this issue of server failure happened to shipping companies, Nigerian Shippers Council will compel them to pay or swallow whatever the demurrage may be and they always concur. But whenever it happens between Customs, they don’t care and Nigerian citizenry are feeling so bad that nothing has been done to get to the logical conclusion of this matter.”

However, he said there is need for the government to take a drastic steps and expedite actions in addressing the server failure issues holistically without fear and favour for any one.

“Everyday, there is issue of breach of contract, breach of agreement and breach of shipping procedure in the maritime industry. But in other place, it is not like that and when it happens, the labour will go on strike but when it happens in the maritime sector, the labour will remain mute.

“The group has decided to wage war with the Web Fontaine on the issue of server failure. Server may fail once or thrice in a year but not on daily basis or weekly basis. We disagree with Customs for having only one man to manage the system. They should have twin managers to manage the system. The Web Fontaine has collided with Shipping companies and others to get demurrages,” he added.He said it is so disheartening that importers are losing so much on a weekly basis across the country, he said for instance, 50,000 Twenty-four Equivalent Units (TEUs), as result of server failure, somebody could not be able to work for five days.

“And each TEU pays N24,000 to service provider on 40fts container and the other ones pay N12,000 on daily basis. And people maybe have already be found in that category could not work for that particular period.

“Calculate 30,000 TEU that did not work on that period times the numbers days that container did not work in all the Federation such as Onne, Aparima, Calabar and and rest. It is even involves the oil, we are not talking only about container because we clear the oil too,” he stated.