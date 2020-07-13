Freight Forwarders under the ageis of Save Nigeria Freight Forwarders Importers and Exporters Coalitions (SNFFIEC) have decried the incessant server failure of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) that cost them over N50 billion losses on weekly basis across the nation’s ports.

Addressing newsmen at the weekend in Apapa, the President of SNFFIEC, Dr. Chukwu Osita Patrick, said that the issue of Customs server failure has become a major problem in the maritime sector which government has failed to address, warning that the association will drag NCS and Webb Fontaine and its ICT designer to a Federal High Court for N100 billion compensation for importers huge losses over reoccurring server failure.

Despite pleas by freight forwarders and stakeholders in the maritime industry to have another server provider who will assist the Webb Fontaine, he lamented that the NCS decided to monopolise the server provider due to precautionary gains.

According to him, the NCS and shipping industry and other operators are working hands in hands to demurrage for importers to pay through the consistent server failure leading to demurrages for importers.

He added: “Server issue has been a problem over the years in this industry and nobody has addressed it.