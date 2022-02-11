From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, ordered that those responsible for the importation and distribution of the off-spec petrol into the country must be held accountable.

The president stated this in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

He said those involved must “be held accountable for substandard services and or products sold by them.”

The president also ordered relevant regulatory and government agencies to “take every step in line with the laws of the country to ensure the respect and protection of consumers against market abuses and social injustices.”

“In a reaction to the issue of petroleum product shortages linked to the inadvertent supply of products of foreign origin into the Nigerian market, President Buhari said the protection of consumer interests is a priority of the present administration and is ready to take all necessary measures to protect consumers from hazardous products, loss or injuries from the consumption of substandard goods.

“The president directed that in line with the law, service providers must make full disclosure of relevant information with respect to the consumption of their products and that dissatisfied consumers are entitled to a proper redress of their complaints.”