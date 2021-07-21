From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

National Biosafety Management Agency is one of the newest agencies of the Federal Government. It was established in 2015 to regulate institutional and administrative mechanism for safety measures in the application of modern biotechnology in Nigeria. Furthermore, the agency is expected to prevent any adverse effect on human health, animals, plants and the environment.

In this interview, the Director General of the agency, Dr. Rufus Ebegba throws more light on the objectives of the agency and explains the reason the agency is not at the ports and borders to approve or nip in the bud any harmful genetically modified organisms (GMOs) entering or leaving the Nigerian shores.

Excerpts:

Why is NBMA necessary?

The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) was established in 2015 with the objective of ensuring the safe application of modern biotechnology and use of genetically modified organisms which are products of genetic engineering of modern biotechnology to ensure that these products and the activities of modern biotechnology do not have any negative impact on human health and also on the environment. When we talk about human health, for instance, all genetically modified organisms must not cause any harm to human health. For instance, toxins, allergy. They should not cause those things. Also, on the issue of environment, there is that impression that genetically modified organisms have some negative consequences on the environment. For instance, creating super organisms and creating organisms that can become invasive thereby making themselves more dominant over and above other related species. We also look at it from the point of socioeconomic concerns. All genetically modified organisms must have economic value. They must not have negative economic value and they must not have negative consequences in our cultural norms and values. So, safety to the environment, safety to human health and ensuring socioeconomic compatibility. These are the major things.

Why are you not at the ports and borders like SON and NAFDAC?

The truth is that there are so many agencies at the borders. We believe and the federal government also believes in the collaboration and synergy of relevant organisations. In view of that, we have signed memorandums (MoU) with the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Quarantine Service (NQS). We also signed MoUs with the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and some other bodies. Even with the Consumer Protection Council of Nigeria. Realising the fact that all of us cannot be at the border for now and the agency is about six years old, I still believe that with time when the activities in that sector becomes prominent we may have to be at the border. Another thing again is that genetically modified organisms include those that are produced within the country and those that are imported. And there are severe consequences for anyone that brings in genetically modified organisms into the Nigerian environment without the agency approving it. The principal officers of such organisations can go to jail for five years or a fine of N2.5 million and the corporate organisations will be fined N5 million and the directors can also go to jail. So, realising this, why do you want to do what you know that can send you to jail?

Enforcement unit?

Within the agency we have the department of environmental enforcement and operations. We also have intelligence units for intelligence gathering and investigation of some certain things that we suspect. So, these departments are also working. Through them we have been able to get some reports which have been able to address the emerging challenges in that area.

How many people have you prosecuted?

One thing is that this sector (GMO foods) is not vibrant yet. I mean the genetically modified products. They have not yet come into the Nigerian environment at a commercial level apart from the ones that have been imported——— grains in the form of maize and soya beans of feed production—–and vegetable oil. Apart from that, the sector has not been so vibrant. The only one that was near prosecution was the importation of genetically modified maize without the Biosafety approval. Luckily the products were not evacuated yet. So, we repatriated the ship and the content. Why we did not bother to go for prosecution is (1) since the contents did not enter the country so it is better we look at the cost effectiveness—-the cost of the evacuation of the products, transportation and even the destruction has some environmental impact. If you are to burn them it will have some environmental impact and even in the course of transportation, there may be inadvertent release of those products into the environment. We looked at all those things and also the cost of prosecution. Why don’t we take the easiest option by allowing the product to go back Nigerian offshore? That was the nearest one we had on prosecution. So far, we have not had any case of a breach.

What did you do to the country where these products came from?

You see, there is an international treaty for the global movement of genetically modified organisms to ensure that the products are safe before they leave their country of export. In that agreement Nigeria is a major player. Incidentally, the National Biosafety Management Agency is the focal point on behalf of Nigerian government. There is an annual meeting called Conference of Parties which serves as a meeting of the parties. But because of COVID-19 it was not held last year. Nigeria is a major player and under that convention there is what we call biosafety clearing house. It is an information website where information about GMO biotechnology and also on the impact of environment and other issues are discussed. Information is uploaded there for countries to see what is going on. So, if there are breaches those things are posted there for the members who are signatories to the treaty to know what is going on. And so, within that agreement there is also compliance committee to ensure that all members comply. And another thing is that individuals who are importing the products are liable and not countries as such. But the countries will ensure that they do their internal processes to ensure that necessary approvals are granted within the country. And if anybody brings those things into the country without approval, such a person is liable for his actions.

How will other agencies know GMO products? Are they trained to do so?

GMOs are not things you recognise on the face value. Any approval we get we send a copy of the approval for them to be aware. Once there is an importation of maize, soya beans and all those things that are genetically modified we are alerted to take specimen of all those products for analysis. If it is confirmed we take the necessary action. All bulk shipments of grains are suspects and must be subjected to biosafety analysis.

How safe are GMO foods?

There have been a lot of speculations about genetically modified foods or organisms. So far, all the GMOs that have been released all over the world have not been confirmed to have any harmful effect and I can tell you authoritatively that the ones we have obtained approval for are safe. And that is the only thing I can tell you but the essence of biosafety is to ensure safety.

There are fears that people that took GMO foods died. What is your take?

Have they shown you anybody that died? There is also a trade war going on between agrochemical companies and biotechnology companies. Right now, there are crops that are insects resistant and pests resistant and disease resistant. They have been engineered to confirm such abilities in those crops which means the farmers will not need chemicals to control those diseases or pests; which means the agrochemicals will be out of business. So, sometimes there is that suspicion that they are the ones giving information to those people who parade themselves as activists. Activism is not a job. They don’t even come to the agency to find out what we are doing here. They just sit down and start writing things that Nigeria does not have the capacity to ensure safety. Well, they should not use their business as a means of spreading falsehood.

Training?

That is awareness creation. We are doing a lot of public awareness. But then, Nigeria is a large country. But creating awareness without funding is not going to be easy. So, we are doing the best we can. We have the annual biosafety conference but because of COVID-19 we were not able to do that last year and this year.

We also have quarterly chat with the media.

What is the policy direction of government on GMO foods?

The policy direction is basically the application of modern biotechnology on the products and the products are safe. That is just the essence of the policy direction—–safety in the application of modern technology. And another thing again is that this agency must not stand against the technology because we have National Biotechnology Development Agency and also National Biotechnology Policy promoting the application of modern biotechnology to drive the agriculture sector, the medical fields as well as other sectors of the economy. So, all we do is to ensure that these products are safe.

Is this a test run?

It is not a test run because we have the capabilities to say this is safe and this is not safe. So, we only approve the ones that are safe as long we do what is safe. When you are talking of bio-economy, are you going to do that using your forefather’s technology. You use science and technology to drive the new world order of green economy. So, Nigeria is a member of the global economy.

Funding

Even your salary is not enough for you. So, there is no budget enough to carry out anything. Nigeria needs money and so my agency needs money. The pandemic has a serious toll on the economy globally and Nigeria is not an exception. So, we keep on looking forward to more funding. It is not enough.

How much is enough?

Let me tell you, if they pay you N1 million a month you will make expenditures that are above N1 million. So, whatever we are given we keep on working with it. In fact, the more money you have the more money you need. We believe that when we make our proposal annually on our needs whatever the government is able to give us we do with it.

Emissions

What we are concerned with are products and organisms that have been engineered through genetic engineering or modern biotechnology. These are the ones we are interested in. We are not concerned with anything that is not genetically enhanced like the fume and all those things.

There are various sectors of environment. Biosafety is basically to ensure that activities of modern biotechnology do not have any negative impact on organisms and also in the area of decision-taking process it must put into consideration the area of socioeconomic concerns. The application must also have economic value and it must not have any negative consequences on our cultural norms and values.

Standard for export

Yes. We have regulations for export and import of genetically modified organisms.

One, before you can import we must ensure that you submit risk assessment and risk management report which we review to make

> sure that the product is safe. Another thing is that you must also obtain approval before you can bring in any genetically modified product into the country. And to export too you do same and the products must be packaged in a way that they cannot easily be spilled. Even the transportation we also have regulations on the export of genetically modified products. The products must also be labelled.

How will a different organisation monitor these for you?

Customs officers have been trained but they must not be conclusive. They still have to refer to us. Once there is a bulk shipment of the products that we know globally has been genetically enhanced, we expect them to inform the agency. We work with trust. They are a government agency. They should be able to tell us because if GMOs are brought into the country and they are not safe they can go to anybody’s table.

How much support do you give to farmers?

What we do is to regulate and ensure it is safe. We don’t even promote the technology neither do we go against it. But because government is embracing it we have to guide government agencies and the public so that the products are safe. That’s what we do. It is not our responsibility to start hawking GMO foods. We don’t do that. We ensure that they are safe. There are promoters of GMO foods. There are extension farmers who will convince the farmers whether these products are good or not.

