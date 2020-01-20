Tony Osauzo, Benin

Youths of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have urged the National Chairman, Uche Secondus, to intervene in the crisis rocking the party to avoid implosion ahead of the congresses in the state.

Specifically, they want Secondus to tackle the crisis at the party’s National Working Committee meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

The youths Coordinator on the platform of PDP Youths for Justice, Musa Kadiri, in a statement in Benin, alleged that the plot by Chairman of the party, Dan Orbih, to impose Odion Ugbesia as his successor at the congress, would cause the party to fail in the forthcoming governorship election.

Four persons, Odion Ugbesia, Fred Okah, Tony Azegbemin and Omi Imoisili, are said to have indicated interest to succeed Orbih whose tenure ends in March.

Kadiri alleged that Ugbesia was not fit to pilot the affairs of the Edo PDP, advising that the best option for the party to be united and strong after the congresses, is for the party to revert to its zoning principles.

“Orbih is attempting to kill Edo PDP after his tenure which is why he is pushing for Ugbesia.

“Ugbesia achieved nothing as a senator and cannot lead PDP to the seat of power in Edo.

“The party can zone the chairmanship to Owan axis or Edo South which has not produced the chairman since 1999.

“We are putting Secondus on notice to save Edo PDP. Any attempt to allow Orbih have his way would put the party in jeopardy,” the youths said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Concerned Youth Forum of Edo PDP, led by Obaruakporo John, has blamed Orbih for the party’s failure to produce governor in the state in his 12 years as the party chairman.

Obaruakporo said Edo Central has won all elections for PDP from presidential to House of Assembly since 1999 except in 2019 when the chairman forced all the candidates on the party.

“But the Edo Central has never produced governor or deputy governor in Edo State. In all previous elections, governorship has always been zoned but now that it is obviously the turn of Edo Central to produce governorship candidate for PDP, the Orbih-led leadership has planned a coup against Edo Central by leaving the zoning open to all for contest but this is not happening without some betrayals and traitors from Edo Central collaborating with Orbih to effect his heinous plan.

“Everyone has tried to massage Orbih’s ego to see him through to the end of his tenure without brewing crisis so that PDP can have a stable party in 2020 election. Rather, Orbih is seeing the calm attitude of everyone as a sign of weakness, hence he is still trying to force his choice candidate on the party and hand-picked the executive on all PDP leadership.

“Edo South leaders have consistently maintained they would love to see an Esan man from Edo Central become governor but for the traitors from Esanland who have, in the past, been beneficiaries of the late Anthony Anenih’s goodwill are resolute in betraying the mandate of Esanland in demanding the governorship slot.”