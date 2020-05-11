The Igbos in Nigeria Movement (INM) has raised an alarm over some imposters posing as “the late leader” of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on social media.

According to the southeast group, Kanu is dead and anyone behind his double body should be immediately arrested and prosecuted.

INM made this known in a statement signed by its Secretary-General Mazi Chijioke Udenwa on Monday.

The group revealed that there is a cloned version of Kanu known as ‘Pascal’ currently impersonating the IPOB leader.

INM, however, advised youths not to be misled by these agents of confusion, exploiting Kanu’s identity for their selfish interest.

The group further urged the Nigerian Army to disregard the lies coming from Pascal as it has always been known for patriotism and remains one of the beacons holding the nation together.

Read full statement below: