Senator Chris Ngige has dismissed authors of the purported letter to President Muhammadu Buhari as impostors who were neither members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the wards let alone local government officers.

He added that a simple characterisation of the actors easily exposed their motive as ill and their claims baseless, false and mischievous.

In a statement in Abuja, the Senator Chris Ngige Media Office said while two genuine APC members, whose identities were stolen and signatures forged, Messrs Ugochukwu Egbobe and Goddy Offor, Anaocha and Ekwusigocouncil chairmen of the party, respectively, have publicly disclaimed the letter, other signatories were phoney characters who impersonated the genuine officers.

“They are free-wheeling, wheeler-dealers, hirelings and Trojan horses. They are gatecrashers, perennial ‘cross-carpeters’, bread and butter politicians who unable to displace the original members of APC in access to patronage, and already one leg back in PDP, will be pleased to cause disaffection in the APC.

“There is no reason genuine members in the state would feel marginalized or excluded in opportunities offered by the party. The board appointments referred to as part of their grouse were equitably distributed to members of the party in 2016 before the “Mfecane,” yes, before the wanderers and rolling stones from the PDP surged into the APC.

“It is on record that the APC liaised with a committee set up in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation where the stakeholders of the party from Anambra fully participated in the allotment of board appointments.

“Indeed, we make bold to state that the APC is a sky that is large enough for every bird of the air to fly and as wide as the deep blue sea for every member to freely swim. Sen. Ngige does not and has never discriminated between the founding members and other members who joined after the APC came to power in 2015. He sees every member as one and united in achieving the larger party goals.