The Medical Officer of Health, Mosan Okunola Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, Dr Said Tajudeen, has advised the people to improve their health seeking behaviour to prevent unforeseen health conditions.

Tajudeen gave the advice on Monday in Idimu at the free medical check, treatment and surgery organised by a Lagos lawmaker, Mr Bisi Yusuf, for residents of Alimosho area of Lagos State.

According to him, many people pay nonchalant attitude to their health conditions under the pretext of no money and time.

“Many people feel too busy to attend to their health, while some others give excuse of no money.

“People must improve on health alertness to promptly discover any disease that may cause havoc to the body.

“Most people usually complain of lack of money, many of them indulge in taking herbs, thereby damaging some organs in the body.

“We don’t normally see people walking into the hospital to check their status; even the HIV test that is free, majority of people don’t come for it until a sickness get out of control,’’ he said.

The medical officer also advised nursing mothers to take their children to the hospital whenever they discovered any symptoms of ailment.

“Don’t wait till your child refuses to eat his or her favourite food before taking him to the hospital, it may be too late, a stitch in time saves nine,’’ he added.

Yusuf, the Lagos lawmaker who organised the free medical treatment, appealed to the beneficiaries to follow doctors’ instructions while taking their drugs.

He also urged the beneficiaries to avoid any lifestyle that may jeopardise their health condition.

“It is one thing to get treatment for one’s sickness, another thing for us to maintain the treatment and follow the directive given by the doctors.

“Majority of people after getting treated usually fall back to their old habits of drinking and smoking which can be dangerous to their health,’’ the lawmaker said.

Mrs Sekinat Adelaja, one the beneficiaries, commended the lawmaker for the gesture and appealed to other influential community leaders to emulate him.

Adelaja said that the free health check, treatments and surgery gave people the opportunity to tell doctors their conditions.

Mr Joshua Fatade, another beneficiary who received free eye glasses, thanked the organiser for the opportunity given him to read again.

“I have phobia for hospital, and I have been having this eye problem for the past 12 months but when I heard about the free health service in our locality, I decided to key into it to resolve my eye challenge,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 7th edition of the Bisi Yusuf Free Medical Outreach visited four local councils in Alimosho area of Lagos State for five days. (NAN)