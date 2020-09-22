The Country Chief Executive Officer, of Lafarge Africa Plc, Mr.Khaled El Dokani , has attributed the positive outlook of the company to its improved efficiency.

According to El Dokani , who stated this Thursday in Lagos during its Facts Behind the Figures presntation at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the proactive measures put in place as a business have been instrumental to the positive results we have seen

His words: “We maintain a healthy utilisation rate. The proactive measures we have put in place as a business have been instrumental to the positive results we have seen. The health and safety of employees, communities and other stakeholders remain at the heart of our operations especially at this time with the COVID-19 Pandemic.’

On the pandemic, the Lafarge boss explained that it has donated about N500million towards various initiatives aimed at fighting Covid-19 pandemic.

During the session,El Dokani also showcased the positive turn-around of the company’s during the second quarter and half year performance.

“Our route-to-market strategy has proven to be effective, particularly, our expanded distribution network which proved very valuable during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. We have steadily expanded our retail footprint in our core markets.The recent re-launch of our Supaset brand has continued to gain traction with our customers, especially with the block makers,” he stated.

LafargeHolcim prides itself as a company in the forefront of reducing the environmental impact of manufacturing by ensuring its operations all over the world strict compliance with international regulations and the voluntary commitments it has made to reduce carbon emissions.