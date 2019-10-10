HERBALIFE BALL STEAM APPLICATION PAIN PACK

This product is a ball shaped sack containing herbs which is steamed to get hot and later compressed on the key areas of the body to allow essential oil from the herbs to penetrate deeply.

This product has been tested by over 10,000 clients with muscle, nerve, vein and artery related cases.

It has been used in-house for over 10 years by physiotherapists and massage therapists in all our clinics as a therapy for Stroke, Back problem, Trapped Nerves, Rheumatism, Arthritis, Neck problems, Joint problems, Difficulty in walking and standing upright, Numbness, Muscle aches and pains, Atrophy, Twitching, Stiffness, Spasms, Heaviness, Inflammation, Cramps and many more.

Benefits to the Herbalife Ball Steam Application Pain Pack to body systems

•Circulation system: Application of the Herbalife ball improves blood circulation, lowers heart rate, increases lymphatic circulation, and reduces edema (swelling).

•Musculoskeletal system: Improves muscle strength and effectiveness, relieves muscle tension, removes toxins from muscle mass, relaxes the tendons and enhances elasticity, increases joint mobility and flexibility, and reduces stiffness.

•Nervous system: Stimulates and improves activity of the nerves and sensations with the effects of reducing pain, enhancing sensation to the skin, and improving brain function.

•Respiratory system: Improves depth of breathing and relaxation.

In the course of using the Herbalife ball steam application pain pack, different ways of engaging the elderly with less stressful/painful physical activities will be achieved through the Application Procedure, some of the exercises include:

Clapping/Chest Stretching while sitting: This stretch is good for posture.

A. Sit upright and away from the back of the chair. Pull your shoulders back and down. Extend arms out to the side

B. Gently push your chest forwards and up until you feel a stretch across your chest.

C. Clap and return your arms.

Repeat this cycle ten times or as much as you can take without feeling too exhausted.

Apply the Herbalife ball Steam Application Pain pack and the Herbalife ball cream and rest sufficiently afterwards.

