By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday swore-in 57 newly elected local government and Local Government Development Council chairmen and the deputies for the state.

Speaking during the event held at Lagos House, Ikeja, the governor charged the chairmen and vice chairmen to work for the common good of all citizens of the state. The governor said it was not the time to alienate some people because of political differences, but time to give and make all citizens feel the impact of good governance.

“Right from your first day in office, I implore you to start thinking about the kind of legacy you would like to leave behind when your tenure comes to an end because it will surely come to an end one day. As we all know, public office is a position of trust that no one holds forever – we hold it for a time and then we pass on the baton to others. Let me use this opportunity to emphasise the need for continuity and progress in governance. I urge you all to ensure that you build on the good legacies laid by your predecessors. Also ensure that you surpass the legacies and the expectations of the people who have very enthusiastically elected you.”

Sanwo-Olu said the local government chairmen were assuming their roles at a very challenging time in national life occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic, which had disastrous consequences for jobs, livelihoods and economies.

He said against this backdrop, residents continue to clamour for and expect good governance, policy-making and implementation that would enable them navigate the difficult times and emerge from it all on a solid socio-economic footing.

In his welcome address, Dr. Wale Ahmed, Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs said the chairmen’s victory at the polls was a testimony to the solidity, strength, internal democracy and unity of APC.

Ahmed said that now that they had clinched the coveted seats, work had begun in earnest. ‘’Your re-election/election is another call to a season of service, dedication and selflessness to our people.Therefore, the task ahead of you is to sustain or even surpass the tempo of performance of previous administrations in your respective council areas,’’ he said.

Moving a vote of assurance on behalf of the newly sworn-in 114 chairmen and vice chairmen, Chairman, Igbogbo-Bayeiku LCDA, Sesan Daini pledged that all new chairmen would key to the vision of the governor.

“On behalf of the whole newly sworn-in chairmen, we will not disappoint you, and I promise again that we will key into the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of Mr. Governor. I want to assure the governor that we are going to give you total support and cooperation. We will give guidance to our councillors that are going to work with us. We are going to be a team that you will never regret supporting. I promise total support and loyalty,” Daini said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.