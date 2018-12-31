The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, disclosed the plans last week in Abuja while reviewing the performance scorecards of the MDAs since the inception of the current administration. According to the minister, the review of Government owned Enterprises (GOEs) spending plans will henceforth be tracked by a more proactive revenue-tracking and monitoring mechanism. She also disclosed that a committee has been set up to work expeditiously to reconcile revenue data of these government enterprises from 1999 till date, on a monthly basis through digitalisation of all revenue collection and remittance processes.

The review plan is timely, especially now that government’s projected revenues have sharply declined, and key government enterprises under-remit revenues to the Federation Account. In 2018, government could only realise 50 percent of its total projected revenues. Last week, government put unremitted revenue surplus by MDAs at N2.7trn, with Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) owing N1.3trn and Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) N192bn in the category of government owned enterprises that defaulted in remitting operating surplus.

This trend must be reversed if government intends to meet its projected revenues as estimated in the 2019 budget, particularly with oil price now below the budget oil benchmark of $60 per barrel. From the report, the MDAs have grossly underperformed. It is in this regard that the Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Mr Ben Akabueze, recently lamented that the MDAs have continued to shortchange the Federal Government in revenue remittances against the backdrop of the N40trn reported to have been disbursed to them over the years. This is unacceptable and must be reversed.

The report validates that of last year by the Auditor General of the Federation, Mr. Anthony Ayine, on the accounts of MDAs for the 2016 Financial Year. The report observed that “deficiencies were noted in the processes for consolidating the balances of MDAs into one economic entity.” The Auditor General’s report also excoriated the government owned enterprises for lack of full disclosures in line with General Acceptable Accounting Principles (GAAP). This is a key requirement for financial accountability and transparency. The Auditor General has done its part by performing a detailed and objective examination of public accounts and scrutinising expenditures of MDAs.