By Henry Uche, Lagos

Given the level of agonies in the country triggered by corrupt practices and other malfeasances across the board, a leading Anti-corruption Civil Society Organisation, Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) is still lamenting that impunity has remained the fuel causing some Nigerians especially (Politically Exposed Persons) to commit more hellish crimes without fear of consequences.

At Media-CSOs Parley in Lagos, to Commemorate June 12: Focusing on Safety of Activists and Updates on Anti-Corruption Campaign, the chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju, stressed that it was this belief or thought that “Nothing would happen” and in most cases (Nothing happens) -Initially, when one embezzled Public funds/ financial resources, that makes most citizens mull stealing and milking public treasuries dry.

Narrating its ordeal, Suraju said HEDA’s leadership had gone through an unprecedented series of persecution, harassment and attacks from forces of corruption within and outside government while pursuing truth and justice.

“As usual, while exposing the enemies of our country, standing for justice, promoting human rights, campaigning for sustainable development and indeed deepening and consolidating Nigeria’s democracy, we have undergone a series of humiliations,”

“But despite all odds, every well-meaning Nigerians must ensure that anti-corruption crusaders – activists, journalists and whistleblowers – are protected against the powerful forces of corruption when they fight back.”

Citing the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 Oil Block Malabu (A very significant scandal at hand) which reared its ugly head and was awarded on April 29, 1998, by the Sani Abacha government to Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd with a signature bonus of $20 million, HEDA’s boss reaffirmed that HEDA would not retreat nor surrender to the enemies of the country (looters and the likes).

“It is a long story, but we are winning the war against them. They will never have a hiding place, having withdrawn the charges they initially brought against us, they must bow to Justice,”

He expressed worry over other Civil Society Groups in the same or similar course who may not have the financial muscle to foot the bills to meet their mandates.

“How do we protect the younger ones or even those who may not have the resources to hire senior advocates like we did or rally network of civil society like we did or even afford the costs of persecution – frequent expensive travel to Abuja, risks to close allies and families etc? How do we protect the rest of us as corruption continues to fight back?

“I think one key task we need to focus on is how to stop impunity, the culture of acting without fear of or expectation of consequence. It is impunity that made Adoke give instructions that shortchanged the country by over a billion dollars even when he was not in office.

“It is the same impunity that embolden the conspiracy that led to the frivolous suit against me; it is the same impunity that is playing out with the CBN governor and partisan politics; it is the same impunity that is brightening the chance of Malami and their likes who want to remain ministers while contesting elective offices; impunity is the reason why journalists, whistleblowers and activists who are attacked never get justice,”

He queried the possibilities of stamping out impunity and protecting human rights defenders in a socio-economic and political space where the Politicos are assuming the place and position of being the principalities and power to be dreaded.

“Given what June 12 represents in Nigeria’s history in terms of the struggle for democracy, the campaign against corrupt practices, impunity and activism for development, we hope that we can use this opportunity to spell out some of our challenges, lessons and solutions in the course of the campaign for good governance and human rights and particularly looking at how we can stop corruption and impunity as well as ensure protection for human rights activists,” he maintained.

