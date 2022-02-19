From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

A 25-year-old Political Science student of Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, Chukwuebuka John Paul, has been rescued from lynching by an angry mob for alleged rape.

The resident of Christ Church Road, World Bank Housing Estate, Abayi Aba, Abia State was arrested after allegedly being caught for having forceful carnal knowledge of a 15-year-old secondary school leaver, in search of a job, in his purported company.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Saturday Sun gathered that the suspect had placed notice of vacancy in an unoccupied storey building along Alozie Street, seeking for a receptionist. This attracted the secondary school leaver. But she was later, allegedly manhandled by Chukwuebuka, who received her at the location, claiming to be the Chief Executive Officer and asked her to come upstairs for interview. But rather than the expected interview, he overpowered her and tore her underwear and had his way. Eyewitnesses said an alarm raised by the girl after the rape incident, attracted residents of the area who chased and nabbed Chukwuebuka as he tried to escape.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Luck, however, came his way when a team of policemen on patrol from the Aba Area Command, caught up with him, and dispersed the angry crowd that had begun beating him. Thus, they got him rescued. A reliable senior police source said the suspect was later taken to the station where he confessed to the crime, while the traumatised victim was admitted in the Area Command Clinic.

The source said full investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the development had commenced while it advised young female school leavers to be careful of being lured by criminals.