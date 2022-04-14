From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Renowned academic and philanthropist, Prof. Christopher Imumolen, yesterday, picked the nomination form of the Accord Party for the 2023 presidential elections.

National Chairman of Accord Party, Muhammed Nalado, who presented him the form, assured him of maximum support from the party that will guarantee his success at the poll.

He said: “We are extremely optimistic that the time to liberate Nigeria has come. We have a young man as our Presidential hopeful under our party. Available data indicated that majority of voters are youths. Here we have one of them that is an embodiment of knowledge, skills and competencies, ready to serve the people of Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We would support him and ensure that he replaces the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari, whose tenure will end in May next year.” He encouraged more youths to develop interest in the politics and governance, and not sit-on-the-fence lamenting and murmuring about poor governance and incompetencies of people piloting the affairs of the country.

“Our party is ever ready to provide platform for these youths to participate in governance and be part of the socioeconomic and political change they desire. Imumolen thanked the party for giving him the platform to secure political power that would enable him effect the necessary changes in economy, education, health, security and several other sectors of the society that is crying for attention.

He said his chances are high and urged the youths to queue behind his presidential ambition and desire to pull Nigeria out of the dungeon of poverty, deprivation and several others negative indices.